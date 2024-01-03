en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight

On December 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publicly issued a warning letter to Omeza, a Florida-based company specialized in skin health, due to a series of manufacturing issues observed at its Sarasota facility. The warning, which stems from an inspection conducted from July 24 to 28, underscores the FDA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring safety and compliance in medical product manufacturing.

The Inadequacy of Omeza’s Response

Omeza had initially responded to the inspection findings on August 17. However, the FDA found the company’s response to be inadequate, leading to the issuance of the warning letter dated December 12. The details of the manufacturing issues, as well as the specific areas of inadequacy in Omeza’s response, have not been publicly disclosed.

FDA’s Role in Regulating Medical Product Manufacturing

The warning letter to Omeza manifests the FDA’s active role in maintaining the integrity of medical product manufacturing. This regulatory body regularly conducts inspections and assessments, ensuring that companies adhere to the established quality standards and practices. Any deviation from these standards can result in warnings or further regulatory action, depending on the severity of the breach.

Simultaneous Discussions with MiMedx

In a parallel development, MiMedx, another health-focused company, is in ongoing discussions with the FDA concerning the potential reclassification of its product, Axiofill. Axiofill, a placental-derived tissue product, is currently under review. These discussions with MiMedx, alongside the warning issued to Omeza, highlight the active and necessary role the FDA plays in regulating the health sector.

In conclusion, the FDA’s active oversight is crucial in protecting consumers and maintaining the safety and compliance of medical products. The warning to Omeza and the ongoing discussions with MiMedx serves as a reminder of the agency’s tireless efforts and the importance of companies adhering to set regulations.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

By Olalekan Adigun

Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

By BNN Correspondents

SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fas ...
@Health · 1 min
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fas ...
heart comment 0
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice

By Mazhar Abbas

Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons

By BNN Correspondents

Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective

By Momen Zellmi

The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
31 seconds
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
1 min
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
1 min
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
1 min
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
1 min
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
1 min
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
1 min
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
1 min
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
1 min
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
27 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app