Health

FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs

In a recent development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into a range of popular weight loss medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. The probe aims to explore potential links between these drugs and three health issues: alopecia, aspiration, and suicidal ideation. The news broke as part of the FDA’s quarterly report and focuses mainly on a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists or GLP-1 RA, often prescribed for diabetes treatment.

Tracking Adverse Effects

The FDA’s post-approval monitoring system, dubbed FAERS, has been instrumental in gathering reports of these potential side effects. The data includes as many as 201 reports of suicidal ideation and 422 reports of alopecia. These adverse effects are allegedly linked to semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients found in these weight loss drugs. The FDA has a precedent of launching such investigations into side effects, some of which have resulted in label updates and demands for additional studies.

Cooperation and Confidence from Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, is actively collaborating with the FDA during this investigation. Despite the ongoing probe, the company continues to stand firm on the safety and efficacy of their products. The company’s confidence stems from the FDA’s initial approval of these drugs, grounded on evidence from numerous clinical trials involving thousands of participants.

International Scrutiny and Safety Measures

While the FDA investigation unfolds, the European Medicines Agency has also commenced a review of the risk associated with suicidal thoughts linked to GLP-1 RA medications. This move comes following requests for clarifications from the manufacturers of these drugs. On another front, the American Society of Anesthesiologists has urged patients scheduled for elective operations to cease the intake of these medications due to potential aspiration risks.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

