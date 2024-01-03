en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is delving into potential correlations between a class of medications, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), and a trio of health issues: hair loss (alopecia), aspiration during surgery, and suicidal ideation. The medications under the FDA’s lens, encompassing Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, are widely prescribed for weight loss and diabetes treatment.

Post-Approval Surveillance and the Role of FDA

The present surveillance activities undertaken by the FDA are routine post-approval safety measures, intended to identify adverse effects unobserved during clinical trials. Although such investigations often culminate in minor label updates or additional studies, significant findings can trigger substantial safety warnings or regulatory actions.

Involvement of Novo Nordisk and European Medicines Agency

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, is actively collaborating with the FDA in monitoring drug safety and remains confident about the safety and efficacy of their products. Concurrently, the European Medicines Agency is scrutinizing the risk of suicidal thoughts connected with GLP-1 RA medications, although it has not yet drawn a causal relationship.

Statistical Overview of Reported Issues

FDA records indicate 201 reports of suicide or suicidal ideation and 422 reports of hair loss relating to semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in these medications. A comparatively smaller number of only 18 reports concern aspiration. However, the American Society of Anesthesiologists has recommended halting these medications before elective surgeries due to the potential risk.

0
Health United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
24 seconds ago
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
In a revelation that has sent shockwaves across Nigeria, Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed that former medical staff of the state continue to receive monthly salaries despite having left their positions. This startling divulgence was made during the first Abia State Council on Health meeting, casting a harsh light on the need for
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
7 mins ago
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
7 mins ago
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
40 seconds ago
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
1 min ago
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
2 mins ago
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
24 seconds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
40 seconds
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
45 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
52 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
56 seconds
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
1 min
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
1 min
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
1 min
Road Dogg Opines on MJF's Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
59 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app