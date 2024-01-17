FDA Issues Warning Over Elevated Formaldehyde Levels in GE HealthCare's Compressors

In a recent development, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to healthcare providers about the potential risk of exposure to elevated levels of formaldehyde when using GE HealthCare's EVair and EVair 03 (Jun-air) compressors with certain ventilators. These compressors, typically used as auxiliary tools for ventilators in circumstances where wall air is not accessible, have raised concerns due to their emission of higher formaldehyde levels during preliminary testing.

Increased Formaldehyde Levels Detected

The EVair compressor is designed to be used with the Carescape R860 ventilator, while the EVair 03 is intended for use with the Engström Carestation/Pro ventilator. Concerns were raised after higher levels of formaldehyde were detected during preliminary testing at 40°C under a low flow condition and devoid of supplemental oxygen. Exposure to high levels of formaldehyde can pose significant health risks, particularly in neonates and infants with immature lung function, leading to potential neurological and respiratory complications.

Precautionary Measures Taken

In response to this, GE HealthCare has taken precautionary measures by lowering the maximum room air temperature for operating these compressors to 30°C. Furthermore, the company has advised against using these compressors for patients aged between zero to two years. Updates reflecting these changes will be incorporated in the user manuals.

Investigations Underway

Current efforts from GE HealthCare are focused on investigating the root cause of the elevated chemical levels. In collaboration with the FDA, the company aims to understand the reasons behind this issue. As of now, the FDA has not received any reports of adverse events related to this matter. The investigation continues as both parties strive to ensure the safety and well-being of patients.