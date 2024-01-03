FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised a red flag over the use of the Total Hip System, inclusive of resurfacing implants, manufactured by Synovo Production, Inc. (Synovo). The FDA has specifically issued recommendations for health care providers pondering the use of these devices and for patients who might have received implants from the Synovo Total Hip System post-2019.

Unapproved Modifications and the Ensuing FDA Warning

In 2022, the FDA discovered that significant modifications had been made to three main components of the Synovo Total Hip System without its clearance. These included the Femoral Resurfacing Cup, the Acetabular Fixation Cup, and the Acetabular Bearing. Consequently, these altered components have been flagged by the FDA as their safety and effectiveness remain unverified.

These modifications were brought to light during an FDA inspection, which subsequently led to the issuance of a Warning Letter to Synovo. The letter pointed out several violations and instructed the company to put an immediate stop to the manufacturing of the modified devices. It also directed Synovo to take prompt action to rectify the violations mentioned in the letter.

Addressing the Potential Risks

The FDA has requested Synovo to inform its customers about the potential risks associated with the use of the modified devices. The agency has committed to continue monitoring the situation, ensuring Synovo’s compliance with its directives, and keeping the public updated on any new developments concerning the matter.

Reporting Adverse Events and Seeking Assistance

Health care providers experiencing issues with the devices are encouraged to report them through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form. Those employed at FDA-regulated facilities should adhere to their facility’s reporting guidelines. For inquiries related to the situation, the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) can be contacted via email or phone.