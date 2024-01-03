en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised a red flag over the use of the Total Hip System, inclusive of resurfacing implants, manufactured by Synovo Production, Inc. (Synovo). The FDA has specifically issued recommendations for health care providers pondering the use of these devices and for patients who might have received implants from the Synovo Total Hip System post-2019.

Unapproved Modifications and the Ensuing FDA Warning

In 2022, the FDA discovered that significant modifications had been made to three main components of the Synovo Total Hip System without its clearance. These included the Femoral Resurfacing Cup, the Acetabular Fixation Cup, and the Acetabular Bearing. Consequently, these altered components have been flagged by the FDA as their safety and effectiveness remain unverified.

These modifications were brought to light during an FDA inspection, which subsequently led to the issuance of a Warning Letter to Synovo. The letter pointed out several violations and instructed the company to put an immediate stop to the manufacturing of the modified devices. It also directed Synovo to take prompt action to rectify the violations mentioned in the letter.

Addressing the Potential Risks

The FDA has requested Synovo to inform its customers about the potential risks associated with the use of the modified devices. The agency has committed to continue monitoring the situation, ensuring Synovo’s compliance with its directives, and keeping the public updated on any new developments concerning the matter.

Reporting Adverse Events and Seeking Assistance

Health care providers experiencing issues with the devices are encouraged to report them through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form. Those employed at FDA-regulated facilities should adhere to their facility’s reporting guidelines. For inquiries related to the situation, the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) can be contacted via email or phone.

0
Health United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
In the modern era, the journey into parenthood can be a daunting task. The Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Nursing) has crafted a unique solution to this universal problem – the Supportive Parenting Application (SPA). This mobile app is designed to
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
3 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
4 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
55 seconds ago
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
57 seconds ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
29 seconds
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
33 seconds
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
55 seconds
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
57 seconds
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
2 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
3 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
3 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
4 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app