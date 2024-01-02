FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content

In a significant development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a stern warning against the use or purchase of ForeverMen, a product marketed as an energy booster. The FDA’s concern stems from its laboratory analysis, which revealed that ForeverMen contains sildenafil, the primary ingredient in Viagra, a medication approved by the FDA for treating erectile dysfunction. Viagra is only legally available through a prescription and requires the supervision of a healthcare professional for its use.

Undeclared Sildenafil Poses a Risk

The undisclosed presence of sildenafil in ForeverMen poses a significant health risk to consumers. This is particularly alarming as sildenafil can dangerously interact with nitrates found in specific prescription drugs, including nitroglycerin, causing blood pressure to plummet to life-threatening levels. People with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often receive prescriptions for nitrates, making them particularly vulnerable to such risks.

Broader Issue of Hidden Ingredients in Supplements

This incident is a part of a larger concern involving products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods but contain hidden and potentially harmful drug ingredients. Often advertised for sexual enhancement, weight loss, or bodybuilding, these products are misleadingly claimed to be ‘all natural.’ The FDA confesses that due to the vast number of dietary supplements on the market, it is impossible to test and identify all products with dangerous hidden ingredients. It, therefore, urges consumers to exercise caution when purchasing supplements particularly in these categories.

FDA’s Warning and Appeal

The FDA has implored healthcare professionals and consumers to report any adverse events or side effects correlated with ForeverMen to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program. The FDA’s warning to consumers and its appeal for vigilance is a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the unregulated world of dietary supplements.