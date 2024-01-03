en English
Health

FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

In a move to safeguard public health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I recall—the highest level of severity—for Philips North America’s Panorama 1.0T HFO MRI systems. This recall, affecting 150 units distributed in the U.S between January 1, 2001, to October 1, 2016, stems from the risk of an explosion during the ‘quench’ process, posing a potential threat of serious injuries or death.

The Risk Behind the Recall

During the quench process, evaporated helium is rapidly released to maintain the superconductivity of the MRI magnet. However, a potential blockage in the venting system may lead to an explosion, resulting in dangerous chemical exposure, oxygen deprivation, tissue damage, and other serious injuries. Notwithstanding the occurrence of just one explosion in 22 years, the FDA’s proactive recall underscores the grave consequences of potential incidents.

Philips’ Safety Challenges

This recall adds to the growing list of safety challenges faced by Philips. The company has faced multiple recalls in the past, including the recalls of sleep apnea devices and ventilators in 2021. More recently, reports of fire and burns associated with its Dreamstation 2 CPAP machines have emerged. Philips is now directing healthcare providers to cease using the affected MRI systems and is providing instructions for their proper disposition, including emergency-only manual quenches and ‘do not use’ notices.

Broader Implications for Healthcare Providers

This recall has far-reaching implications for healthcare providers, serving as a stark reminder of the need for regular monitoring and evaluation of medical device safety. It accentuates the importance of collaboration among regulatory bodies, manufacturers, and healthcare providers in ensuring patient safety, particularly as technological advancements continue to revolutionize the medical device industry.

Health Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

