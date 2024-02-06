FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips' BrightView Imaging Systems

In a decisive action to protect public health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I recall for Philips' BrightView line of SPECT/CT imaging systems. This recall, the most stringent category, is due to a defect in the leadscrew component that could cause the system's suspended detector to fall onto patients, potentially leading to injuries such as bruising or fractures.

Underlying Defect and Potential Risk

The issue surfaces if the detector moves downwards towards the patient after the leadscrew fails, especially if the detector is positioned below the center of the scanner's gantry during the incident. The leadscrew is a critical component that adjusts the position of the system’s suspended detector. Its failure could lead to a dangerous situation where the detector drops onto the patient.

Scope and Impact of the Recall

Philips ended the production of the BrightView line in 2014, and it is estimated that about 1,000 systems are still operational globally, with approximately 460 situated in the U.S. Despite the recall, these scanners can continue to be utilized, but with a strict precaution that patients' legs are not positioned directly under the detector below the center of the gantry bore.

Philips' Response and Future Actions

Philips plans to reach out to customers to arrange for system inspections, part replacements, and the installation of new safety hardware if necessary. This proactive response is aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of patients who depend on these imaging systems.

This recall echoes a similar Class I recall issued by the FDA in February 2023 concerning GE HealthCare's nuclear medicine scanners, which also grappled with the risk of falling detectors due to component failures. Moreover, Philips had another encounter with a Class I recall for its MRI systems in December of the previous year, connected to the risks of explosions from a magnet quench and the potential blockage in the gas venting system.