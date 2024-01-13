en English
Health

FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More

Recent health-related announcements and actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have brought several significant developments to light. From recalls of certain medical products, approvals of new treatments, resumptions of drug shipments, to global health triumphs and corporate shakeups, the healthcare sector has experienced a flurry of activity.

ResMed CPAP Mask Recall: A Serious Concern

Medical device manufacturer ResMed has initiated a recall of some of its Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) masks, specifically the AirFit and AirTouch models. The recall comes in light of potential magnetic interference with certain medical devices and implants. The FDA has classified this recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type, signifying that the use of the masks could cause serious harm or even death. The recall affects over 20 million devices in the U.S., with six reported injuries but no reported deaths.

Merck & Co’s Keytruda: A Ray of Hope for Advanced Cervical Cancer Patients

In other news, the FDA has granted approval for the expanded use of Merck & Co’s Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy. This approval is for the treatment of patients with a type of advanced cervical cancer who have not previously undergone surgery, radiation, or systemic therapy — a significant development in the field of oncology.

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy: Back on the Shelves Despite Safety Concerns

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has resumed shipments of its weight loss drug, Wegovy, in the U.S. after a short-term stock-out. This comes despite a preliminary FDA review that found no evidence linking weight-loss drugs to suicidal thoughts. However, the agency continues to investigate the potential safety signal. As the obesity market proves lucrative, other pharma giants like Amgen and Pfizer are exploring the development or acquisition of new treatments that could compete with Wegovy.

Global Health Achievements and Challenges

On a global health note, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Cape Verde free of malaria, marking a significant achievement in the fight against the disease. However, the WHO has also noted low vaccination rates against COVID-19 and the flu, contributing to increased pressure on healthcare systems due to rising hospitalizations and death rates among older adults.

UnitedHealth and McKesson Corp: Corporate Developments

Lastly, shares of UnitedHealth dropped as higher medical costs, including those for RSV vaccines and increased patient care during the holiday season, overshadowed their fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat. Meanwhile, McKesson Corp is reportedly seeking buyers for Canada’s Rexall Pharmacy Group, which it purchased seven years ago for about C$3 billion.

Health United States
