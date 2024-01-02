FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics’ Long-COVID Treatment

Biotechnology firm Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has secured guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the progression of its innovative treatment, IMC-2, for Long-COVID symptoms. This comes as a significant move, given the increasing prevalence of Long-COVID, also recognized as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), which is currently affecting 3.4% of the US adult population. The development of viable treatments is crucial considering the morbidity associated with SARS-CoV-2, largely attributed to Long-COVID, as per an Australian study.

A Focused Approach Towards Antiviral Therapies

Virios Therapeutics is dedicated to addressing diseases believed to be sparked by a virus-induced abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, Long-COVID, chronic fatigue syndrome, and other functional somatic syndromes. The company’s core development candidates are combinations of an antiviral compound and celecoxib, designed to suppress herpesvirus replication and alleviate disease symptoms. Virios Therapeutics’ IMC-1 has already been fast-tracked by the FDA.

Advancing IMC-2 for Long-COVID Treatment

The FDA has concurred on the use of fatigue as the primary endpoint, and orthostatic intolerance as a critical secondary endpoint to evaluate the efficacy of IMC-2. It has also suggested the assessment of a range of IMC-2 doses. Currently, Virios Therapeutics is examining options to propel the IMC-2 LC Phase 2 research program.

Understanding Long-COVID and its Treatment

Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction (CVAD), a key component of post COVID-19 syndrome, affects one-third of highly symptomatic patients. CVAD can emerge as disorders such as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and inappropriate sinus tachycardia. Research expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated potential pathophysiological mechanisms, diagnostic methods, and therapeutic targets in CVAD.

While the company expresses optimism about the future of its therapies, it cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are no assurances regarding the outcomes of clinical studies or future transactions involving Virios Therapeutics’ therapies.