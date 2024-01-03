en English
Health

FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped forward with two new label modifications for Tirosint-SOL, a levothyroxine sodium oral solution prescribed for patients with hypothyroidism. These updates set Tirosint-SOL apart from other levothyroxine therapies, as it no longer carries a labeled interaction with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and can be taken a mere 15 minutes before having breakfast.

Reassessing Interactions with PPIs

Prior to these changes, there were apprehensions that PPIs could impact the absorption of levothyroxine, thereby affecting its efficacy. However, clinical studies conducted by IBSA Institut Biochimique SA, the parent company of Tirosint-SOL, unveiled that the drug does not interact with the PPI medication omeprazole. Moreover, it maintains similar levels of drug exposure even when consumed shortly before breakfast.

Increasing Convenience for Patients

Michael Scully, a spokesperson for IBSA USA, praised the FDA’s decision, calling it a significant step towards making the medication more convenient for patients and healthcare practitioners alike.

Tirosint-SOL: An Unique Offering

Tirosint-SOL, formulated with just levothyroxine, glycerol, and water, comes in 15 different dosing strengths, offering the broadest range in the U.S. This includes unique doses such as 13, 37.5, 44, and 62.5 micrograms. IBSA also provides cost-saving options for patients, like a Copay Savings Coupon and a mail-order program called Tirosint Direct.

Endocrine disorder hypothyroidism, which affects over 24.5 million people in the U.S, is more prevalent in women over 40 and the elderly. Symptoms encompass fatigue, depression, weight gain, and hair loss, and it is diagnosed through TSH laboratory tests. This latest development in the treatment of hypothyroidism marks a significant stride in patient care and convenience.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

