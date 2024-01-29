FDA Grants Priority Review to AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's ENHERTU for HER2-Positive Tumors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review to AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki). The review targets the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors who have received prior treatment or lack satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Key Data Supporting the Application

The application is backed by compelling data from the DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial. The trial results revealed clinically meaningful responses and survival benefits in patients with various HER2-expressing metastatic solid tumors, including biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian cancers, among others.

Potential First Tumor-Agnostic HER2-Directed Treatment

ENHERTU, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting HER2, may potentially be the first tumor-agnostic HER2-directed treatment. The FDA Priority Review status is granted to medications that might significantly improve over existing therapies in terms of safety or efficacy. The expected FDA decision date is set for the second quarter of 2024.

Real-Time Oncology Review and Project Orbis

The sBLA is being reviewed under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review and Project Orbis. These initiatives aim at accelerating the availability of cancer treatment. Furthermore, ENHERTU has received the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors.

However, the treatment carries risks of severe interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, and neutropenia. The safety profile observed in clinical trials has been consistent with no new concerns. The findings from the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial were presented at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.