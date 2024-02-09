FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Disc Medicine's DISC-3405 for Polycythemia Vera Treatment

In a significant leap forward for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood disorder affecting approximately 150,000 patients in the U.S., Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to their investigational drug DISC-3405.

A Beacon of Hope for PV Patients

Orphan Drug Designation is granted to drugs intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. This designation provides various developmental and commercial incentives, such as tax credits, FDA fee exemptions, and seven years of exclusive post-approval marketing.

DISC-3405, an anti-TMPRSS6 monoclonal antibody, is designed to increase hepcidin production and lower serum iron levels, a critical aspect of managing PV symptoms. The drug was in-licensed from Mabwell Therapeutics in January 2023 and has shown promising preclinical results in beta-thalassemia and PV models.

A Promising Journey from Lab to Patient

Disc Medicine began a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers in October 2023, marking a significant milestone in DISC-3405's journey from lab to patient. Initial data from this trial is expected to be shared in the first half of 2024.

While DISC-3405 is initially being developed for PV, Disc Medicine hopes to explore its potential to treat other hematologic conditions in the future. Current treatments for PV involve blood removal or cytoreductive agents to manage red blood cell count and symptoms; DISC-3405, with its novel approach to regulating iron homeostasis, could offer a new avenue for managing this debilitating condition.

Forging Ahead with Caution and Optimism

Disc Medicine is committed to developing novel treatments for serious hematologic diseases by targeting red blood cell biology. The company's forward-looking statements indicate their plans and expectations for DISC-3405's development but caution that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

As Disc Medicine navigates the complex landscape of drug development, they remain steadfast in their mission to improve the lives of those affected by rare diseases like PV. With the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation, DISC-3405 moves one step closer to potentially becoming a transformative treatment for PV patients.

In the world of hematology, today's news serves as a reminder that progress often comes one small, intentional step at a time. For Disc Medicine and the PV community, this designation is not just an achievement—it's a promise of hope and a testament to the relentless pursuit of better treatments for rare diseases.