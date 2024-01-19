FDA Flags Amgen's Osteoporosis Drug Prolia with Boxed Warning

In a significant development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a boxed warning for Amgen's osteoporosis drug, Prolia (denosumab). The boxed warning, which represents the FDA's highest level of caution, signals potential severe side effects from the medication. The action is the culmination of a thorough safety review and comes in the wake of mounting evidence of the risk of severe hypocalcemia in certain patient populations.

Advertisment

Prolia's History and Usage

Initially approved in 2010, Prolia's primary use is in treating osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for bone fractures. Over the years, its use has expanded to include both men and women at high risk of fractures. The drug functions by slowing down the rate of bone thinning, thereby reducing the likelihood of fractures.

Risk of Hypocalcemia Spurs Boxed Warning

Advertisment

The decision to add a boxed warning for Prolia was triggered by the FDA's 2022 investigation into the incidence of severe hypocalcemia, a condition characterized by abnormally low levels of calcium in the blood. The investigation focused particularly on patients with advanced kidney disease who are on dialysis and are being treated with Prolia.

Data from the FDA's safety review, interim results from an ongoing safety study, and preliminary findings from a separate internal FDA study all pointed to an increased risk of hypocalcemia in these patients. The condition can have severe implications, leading to hospitalizations and even fatalities.

A Closer Look at the Boxed Warning

The boxed warning issued by the FDA aims to spotlight the serious risk of hypocalcemia associated with Prolia. The warning is based on a review of 25 cases reported between July 2010 and May 2021. It underscores the vital importance of regular monitoring and consultation with healthcare professionals, especially for patients with certain medical conditions.

While the boxed warning represents a serious cautionary measure, it is intended to ensure that patients are fully aware of the potential risks associated with their medication. It does not necessarily mean that Prolia is unsafe, but rather that it must be used with particular caution in specific patient populations.