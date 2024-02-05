FDA Denies Marketing of Five E-cigarette Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its scrutiny of e-cigarette products, issuing marketing denial orders for five products affiliated with Imperial Brands Plc. This marks a series of rejections for the company's blu eCigs products, with the latest denial impacting four blu disposable e-cigarette products and one myblu brand product. All vary in nicotine content, including blu Disposable Menthol, Vanilla, Polar Mint, Cherry (all at 2.4% nicotine), and myblu Menthol at 1.2%.

Prohibited Products and Underage Usage

These products are now effectively banned from being marketed or distributed in the United States. Any violations of this prohibition risk FDA enforcement action. Fontem US LLC, an Imperial subsidiary and the producer of blu eCigs, can submit new applications for the denied products. Alarmingly, about 6% of middle- and high-school students who used e-cigarettes reported consuming blu brand products, as found by the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

FDA's Regulatory Approach and Rejection Rate

The FDA's rejections are part of a larger regulatory strategy to ensure that e-cigarette manufacturers demonstrate their products provide a reduced-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes without increasing underage usage. The agency has rejected approximately 99% of premarket tobacco applications for over 26 million products since 2020, authorizing only 23 e-cigarette devices and tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products for lawful sale in the United States.

Public Health Concerns

The FDA's denial orders cite lack of evidence regarding harmful ingredients, battery safety, and potential benefits for adult smokers as justifications. The agency has not approved any flavored vaping products thus far. The denied applications reportedly lacked sufficient evidence to prove that permitting marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of public health, a requirement under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.