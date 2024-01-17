FDA Denies Marketing for Smok Brand E-Cigarette Products

In a significant move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued marketing denial orders to Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. for a series of 22 Smok brand electronic-cigarette (e-cigarette) products. The products, including devices, pods, atomizers, and cartridges, form part of an e-cigarette system sold without e-liquid, and the company is now prohibited from marketing or distributing these products within the United States. This decision is rooted in public health concerns, highlighting the potential risks associated with these Smok products when used with any e-liquid available on the market, including both tobacco-flavored and non-tobacco flavored variants.

Regulating the E-Cigarette Market

The FDA’s decision is a clear indication of its ongoing efforts to regulate the e-cigarette market, particularly focusing on high school student usage. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey report revealed that Smok is the fourth most popular e-cigarette brand among high school students, with a usage rate of 14.3%. This action follows the FDA’s previous authorization of 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices, while denying marketing applications for millions of other products that did not meet the public health standards set by law.

A Look at the Vaping Industry

Despite regulatory challenges and misinformation, the vaping industry has witnessed significant growth in value sales in Britain in 2023. The industry has also been at the center of several court opinions and reviews regarding PMTA submissions. The Fifth Circuit Court, for instance, found in a recent decision that the FDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously in rejecting the applications for 55,000 flavored e-cigarette applications. The FDA was criticized for failing to provide comprehensible instructions and consistent policies, creating new requirements for scientific studies, and not providing clear guidance to the regulated community.

Implications of FDA’s Decision

The denial of marketing for 22 Smok electronic cigarettes from Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd is a strong message from the FDA. The applications lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of public health. As a result, these products must be removed from the market or risk enforcement action by the FDA. Since 2020, the FDA has received applications for more than 26 million deemed products and has made determinations on 99% of these applications.