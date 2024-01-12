en English
Health

FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as ‘Most Serious’

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 pm EST
FDA Classifies ResMed Respiratory Masks Recall as ‘Most Serious’

In a significant health alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has categorized the recall of certain respiratory masks produced by ResMed as the highest level of severity, indicating potential risks of major injuries or even death. The recall involves ResMed’s continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks, specifically the AirFit and AirTouch models, utilized in non-invasive positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy for patients requiring pressured air inflow into their lungs.

Magnetic Interference: A Health Hazard

The recall has been initiated due to the potential magnetic interference these masks may cause with certain medical devices and implants. This interference can disrupt the function or position of these devices, posing serious health risks. To date, six injuries have been reported in connection with these devices, though no fatalities have been associated so far.

Recall: A Proactive Step

ResMed initiated the recall to update labels with additional warnings and information, a step towards ensuring safety and awareness about potential hazards. The recall process commenced on November 20, and since then, over 20 million devices have been recalled in the United States alone.

Scope and Impact of the Recall

This incident emphasizes the critical importance of robust quality assurance processes in manufacturing and user awareness. However, it’s noteworthy that the recall does not impact other products or business developments in the pharmaceutical industry. Events like the seizure of a batch of contaminated solvent in Pakistan, the pursuit of better obesity drugs by pharmaceutical executives, Novartis’s withdrawal from acquiring Cytokinetics, or the University of Oxford’s human testing of a Nipah virus vaccine remain unaffected by this recall.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

