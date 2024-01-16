FDA Bestows Orphan Drug Designation on Hyloris and Pleco's AML Treatment Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conferred Orphan Drug Designation upon PTX-252, a pioneering product candidate for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), developed jointly by Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA and Pleco Therapeutics BV. This significant regulatory milestone bears testimony to the potential of PTX-252, a novel molecular entity evolved from an existing molecule, designed to enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in cancer cells.
A Landmark FDA Designation
The Orphan Drug Designation is a key regulatory endorsement that provides various incentives intended to foster the development of treatments for rare diseases. These include financial benefits, market exclusivity, and regulatory guidance. This designation is a recognition of the potential of PTX-252 to address AML, a rare blood cancer with a dismal prognosis.
AML: A Growing Health Concern
AML is a rapidly progressing hematological malignancy that originates in the bone marrow and is more prevalent in males, with a median diagnosis age of 67. According to data from GlobalData, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of AML in major markets stood at 148,351 in 2022, a number that is projected to escalate to 185,323 by 2032, underscoring the urgency for effective treatments.
Commitment to Medication Repurposing
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, a specialty biopharma company based in Belgium, is committed to repositioning existing drugs to benefit patients, doctors, and the healthcare system at large. The company boasts a portfolio of 17 reformulated and repurposed products with added value. On the other hand, Pleco Therapeutics aims to enhance the survival rate of cancer patients through its unique Plecoid therapies. The CEOs of both companies expressed their dedication to this critical mission, emphasizing the significance of this designation in offering hope to AML patients with limited treatment options and affirming their commitment to expedite clinical development.