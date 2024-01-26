FDA Backs Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide as Medical Device Sterilization Method Amid Ethylene Oxide Concerns

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has categorized vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) as an established method for medical device sterilization. This addition to Category A, which already includes methods such as moist heat, dry heat, ethylene oxide (EtO), and radiation, aims to broaden the adoption of VHP in the medical device industry and curtail the usage of EtO. This move is seen as a significant stride towards enhancing the resilience of the medical device supply chain.

Rising Concerns about EtO

The FDA's endorsement of VHP comes amidst growing concerns regarding the use of EtO. Known as a common sterilizing agent, EtO has been associated with respiratory problems, lung damage, and various types of cancer due to prolonged exposure. In April 2023, the FDA laid down new standards for the application of EtO in an attempt to mitigate these risks.

Sterigenics Plant EtO Leaks and Aftermath

These concerns were heightened following significant EtO leaks at Sterigenics plants, causing health issues for workers and nearby residents. The incidents triggered lawsuits, resulting in a $408 million settlement. In response to these events and the associated health risks of EtO, the FDA has moved to reclassify VHP as an approved sterilization method for medical devices, providing a less harmful alternative.

FDA's Proactive Approach to Sterilization Concerns

As a part of its commitment to public health protection and the search for additional safe and effective sterilization methods, the FDA has updated its guidelines on medical device sterilization. The updated guidance confirms the safety and efficacy of VHP as a sterilization method. To further address the sterilization concerns, the FDA is conducting a series of virtual town halls on February 7, February 29, and March 21, 2024. These town hall meetings, open to the public, aim to discuss current sterilization practices and foster innovation in sterilization methods. Interested parties can reach out to the FDA via email for more information on participation.