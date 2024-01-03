en English
Health

FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 am EST


Connecticut-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, Intensity Therapeutics, is set to break new ground in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) giving the green light for a Phase 3 clinical trial of its flagship drug candidate, INT230-6.

A Promising Step Forward

Securing FDA approval is a crucial milestone for Intensity Therapeutics. The company’s primary drug candidate, INT230-6, has shown potential in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma – a group of cancers originating in the soft tissues and typically found in areas such as the arms, legs, chest, and abdomen. This Phase 3 clinical trial will compare the efficacy of INT230-6, administered as a monotherapy, against standard-of-care drugs in the treatment of certain soft tissue sarcoma subtypes.

Targeting Second- and Third-Line Treatments

Soft tissue sarcoma treatments have historically been challenging, with limited options available for patients. The upcoming research by Intensity Therapeutics aims to target second- and third-line treatments for soft tissue sarcoma, potentially offering hope to those patients for whom first-line treatments have proved ineffective. The planned study is set to enroll about 333 patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of INT230-6’s effectiveness.

INT230-6: A Potential Game-Changer

Developed for direct intratumoral injection, INT230-6 comprises cisplatin, vinblastine sulfate, and a penetration enhancer molecule. The drug has shown a favorable safety profile, resulting in systemic anti-tumor effects without immunosuppression. Moreover, the company has successfully developed quality analytical methods for INT230-6 and has been granted an orphan drug designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

With the help of its contracted vendors, Intensity Therapeutics plans to initiate the Phase 3 trial within the first half of the year, potentially marking a significant step forward in the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Health


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

