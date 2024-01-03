FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma’s Novel ADC Cancer Therapy

OBI Pharma, a clinical-stage oncology company, has secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an investigational new drug (IND) application for OBI-992. The approval paves the way for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, enabling the company to evaluate their novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) cancer therapy. Aimed at TROP2, a molecule highly expressed in various solid tumors, the therapy has potential implications for lung, breast, ovarian, and gastric cancers.

A New Hope in Cancer Treatment

The forthcoming study will include patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and gastric cancer (GC). Preclinical efficacy, safety, and stability of OBI-992 outshine other TROP2 ADCs, providing a beacon of hope to patients grappling with these severe conditions.

Anticipating the Trial

Wayne Saville, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at OBI Pharma, anticipates the first patient dosing to commence in early 2024. The approval marks a significant milestone for the company, propelling them into an exciting phase of clinical research.

Exploring the Properties of OBI-992

OBI-992 utilizes a unique hydrophilic, enzyme-cleavable linker that releases its cytotoxic payload specifically in tumor cells. This distinctive feature has demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy and a favorable safety profile in animal models. Heidi Wang, Ph.D., CEO of OBI Pharma, expressed enthusiasm for the first-in-human clinical trial of OBI-992. She highlighted the drug’s design and engineering by OBI Pharma as a testament to the company’s commitment to developing novel cancer treatments.

OBI Pharma, founded in 2002 and based in Taiwan, continues to focus on creating innovative cancer treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company’s portfolio includes various ADC platforms and immunotherapy vaccines, placing it at the forefront of the ongoing battle against cancer.