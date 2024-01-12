en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment

In a groundbreaking advancement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sanctioned LeqembiTM (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This monumental development underscores the FDA’s proactive approach to approving novel therapies despite patient safety and clinical benefit apprehensions. LeqembiTM, a revolutionary drug developed to combat amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, is the first of its kind to gain FDA approval in almost two decades, marking a significant milestone in the fight against this neurodegenerative disease.

A Year of Noteworthy Approvals

The approval of LeqembiTM is part of a broader trend of FDA’s increased drug sanctioning. The list of 55 novel drugs approved by the FDA in 2023 includes treatments for numerous ailments such as cancer, weight loss, infant respiratory disease, alopecia areata, and post-partum depression, reflecting a surge in approvals compared to the previous year.

Unveiling the Potential of Monoclonal Antibodies

LeqembiTM, alongside three other monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid-β, has significantly altered the therapeutic landscape for Alzheimer’s disease. These drugs have opened up new avenues in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, offering hope for improved cognitive function and delayed symptom progression in the early stages of the disease. However, their clinical significance and the eligibility of patients for their use remain to be fully understood.

Encouraging Further Research

The approval of LeqembiTM not only offers a new treatment option for Alzheimer’s patients but also paves the way for additional studies and developments in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Despite the mixed response from the medical community, with some experts expressing caution over the long-term effects and efficacy of the drug, the approval signifies a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Alzheimer’s worldwide.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
The state of Ohio finds itself gripped by a rising tide of respiratory illnesses, a trend that has seen a significant uptick following the holiday season. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported alarmingly high activity levels for such illnesses, a development that has left healthcare professionals and the general public on high alert.
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
13 mins ago
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
15 mins ago
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
3 mins ago
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
6 mins ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
10 mins ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
2 mins
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
2 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
3 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
4 mins
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
6 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
7 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
8 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
10 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
11 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app