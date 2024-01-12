en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck’s KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck’s KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment

In a significant development in the global fight against cervical cancer, the United States has approved a new use for Merck’s KEYTRUDA. This revolutionary treatment, now authorized for use in conjunction with chemoradiotherapy, is set to expand the therapeutic options for those diagnosed with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer, irrespective of their PD-L1 expression status.

A Breakthrough Study

The new approval is based on the results of the KEYNOTE-A18 trial, a Phase 3 study that involved an impressive cohort of 1,060 cervical cancer patients. This clinical trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) across the entire patient population, further solidifying the potential of KEYTRUDA in the treatment of cervical cancer.

Expanding KEYTRUDA’s Indications

Merck’s KEYTRUDA is no stranger to the world of cervical cancer treatment. Prior to this new approval, the groundbreaking drug was already in use in combination with chemotherapy for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer. It also saw use as a single agent for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. This expanded indication, however, broadens the utility of the drug, offering hope to a larger pool of patients.

Understanding KEYTRUDA’s Mechanism and Risks

KEYTRUDA functions by amplifying the body’s immune response, helping it detect and combat tumor cells more effectively. However, this potent drug is not without its risks. It has the potential to trigger severe or even life-threatening immune-mediated adverse reactions that can affect any organ system at any time, whether during treatment or after it concludes. These reactions may necessitate the withholding or discontinuation of the drug and the administration of corticosteroids. In the KEYNOTE-A18 trial, fatal adverse reactions were reported in 1.4% of patients, and KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patient pool.

Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, continues to pose a significant health risk. Despite advances in screenings and prevention, new cases and deaths occur regularly. The approval of KEYTRUDA for an expanded range of patients, however, signals a promising stride forward in our ongoing battle against this formidable disease.

0
Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) showcases a significant stride forward in AI-enabled healthcare with the development of ‘PRISM’, an artificial intelligence neural network. PRISM, built on an extensive dataset of over five million patient health records, marks a departure from traditional, geographically restrictive data models. Instead, it embodies a broad representation of the U.S.
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
11 mins ago
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
12 mins ago
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
4 mins ago
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
4 mins ago
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
6 mins ago
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
Latest Headlines
World News
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
13 seconds
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
37 seconds
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
2 mins
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
2 mins
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
2 mins
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
4 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
5 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
5 mins
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
5 mins
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app