FDA Approves Darmiyan’s BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer’s Disease

In a groundbreaking move, Darmiyan, Inc., a pioneer in brain health innovation, has announced the FDA’s approval of its revolutionary clinical test, BrainSee. This significant milestone marks a major advancement in the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that affects millions worldwide.

Decades of Advanced Brain Science

BrainSee, a product of over forty years of intensive brain science, combines brain MRI and cognitive assessments to predict the progression of Alzheimer’s dementia within a span of five years from amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment (aMCI). This non-invasive and automated platform delivers an objective score for prognosis, providing a more precise approach to the early detection and management of Alzheimer’s disease.

Transforming Brain Health Screening

With a potential to serve more than 10 million Americans and 100 million patients globally, BrainSee aims to revolutionize brain health screening and monitoring. It addresses a significant unmet need in the healthcare industry by facilitating early screening and risk stratification. This could pave the way for timely, personalized treatments and reduce the need for invasive tests, thus enhancing patient experience and outcomes.

Substantial Socio-Economic Impact

BrainSee’s FDA approval is anticipated to make a substantial socio-economic impact by reducing the costs associated with Alzheimer’s care. The technology, which was granted an FDA breakthrough designation in 2021, offers prognostic accuracy, patient convenience with same-day results, and seamless integration into clinical workflows.

Global access to BrainSee is made possible through its secure and HIPAA-compliant web portal, reinforcing Darmiyan’s commitment to advancing brain health by providing precise tools for physicians and optimizing health outcomes.