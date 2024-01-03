en English
Health

FDA Approves Coherus BioSciences’ Udenyca Onbody: A Novel On-Body Injector for Chemotherapy Patients

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
FDA Approves Coherus BioSciences' Udenyca Onbody: A Novel On-Body Injector for Chemotherapy Patients

In a breakthrough for cancer patients, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a stalwart in the biopharmaceutical sector, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its nod to Udenyca Onbody, an on-body injector (OBI) presentation of Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv). Akin to a beacon of hope for patients undergoing chemotherapy, Udenyca is a biosimilar, administered a day post-chemotherapy to curtail the risk of infection by lessening febrile neutropenia.

Revolutionary Delivery Device

Reflecting a testament to extensive research and development, the OBI is not just a product but a novel delivery device tailored with patient convenience at its core. The paradigm-shifting OBI boasts a five-minute injection time, a retractable needle mechanism, and a robust adhesive, rendering it a significant addition to the tools available for patient care.

Approval Backed by Comprehensive Data

The FDA’s approval of Udenyca Onbody didn’t come without a rigorous examination of comprehensive analytical, clinical pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), adhesive performance, and tolerability data. This thorough scrutiny underscores the commitment of both Coherus BioSciences and the FDA to ensure the safety and effectiveness of this new device.

Availability and Reception

Coherus BioSciences has charted a course to make Udenyca Onbody commercially available in the first quarter of 2024. With this approval, Udenyca now boasts three administration options: a prefilled syringe, autoinjector, and the newly approved OBI. These options have been employed in the treatment of over 300,000 patients since Udenyca’s inception in 2019.

In addition to this milestone, Coherus BioSciences is also nurturing an immuno-oncology pipeline with several antibody immunotherapy candidates. The firm anticipates a substantial demand and a warm reception from patients and healthcare providers for the launch of Udenyca Onbody, solidifying its role as a trailblazer in patient-centric healthcare solutions.

Health United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

