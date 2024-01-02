en English
Health

FDA Approval Paves the Way for Glaukos’s iDose Travoprost Intracameral Implant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
In a significant advancement for the Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) market, San Clemente-based Glaukos has earned FDA approval for its iDose travoprost intracameral implant. Designed for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, the product approval follows a detailed 100,000-page submission and a rigorous 15-year regulatory journey, complying with both drug and device regulations.

Triumphing over Trials

The FDA nod came on the back of two Phase 3 trials, cementing the implant’s efficacy in reducing intraocular pressure compared to conventional topical medication. This novel product’s approval is a testament to Glaukos’s dedication to innovation and patient care, setting a new benchmark in the MIGS market.

Reimbursement Roadblocks

With FDA approval under their belt, Glaukos now navigates the complex path of establishing reimbursement for iDose, which includes securing a J-Code. The company aims to submit detailed product data, including dosage, labeling, usage, administration method, and pricing in March or June 2024, eyeing implementation on either July 1 or October 1, 2024.

Industry Impact

Other players in the MIGS space are also grappling with the delay in finalizing MIGS Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) by Palmetto GBA. Initially slated for January 29th, this delay impacts firms like Sight Sciences, the creators of the OMNI Surgical System. Despite the uncertain landscape, Sight Sciences remains committed to ensuring appropriate and fair access for glaucoma patients to necessary MIGS procedures and technology.

In the wake of reimbursement and coverage cuts for MIGS procedures initiated in spring 2023, companies like Iridex and Sight Sciences have voiced dissent, contesting the investigative status of their technologies. Sight Sciences has backed its stance with clinical evidence, presenting a prospective, 36-month, multicenter study to gauge the OMNI Surgical System’s long-term safety and effectiveness when used concurrently with cataract surgery in patients with mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company anticipates the study’s publication in the coming months, offering a fresh perspective on the efficacy of their technology.

