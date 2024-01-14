en English
Health

FDA Advocates for Reclassification of Cannabis as a Lower-Risk Drug

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
In a groundbreaking shift in the ongoing discourse on cannabis regulation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suggested that cannabis fits the guidelines for reclassification as a Schedule III substance. This development stems from a scientific review that indicates cannabis as a lower-risk drug compared to its current Schedule I status. The latter is reserved for substances that carry a high potential for abuse, lack currently accepted medical use, and do not possess accepted safety for use under medical supervision. The FDA’s findings, however, suggest that cannabis does not align with these criteria and would be better suited under Schedule III.

Implications of Reclassification

The reclassification of cannabis could result in profound changes in the legal status of the substance, medical research, and the industry. Schedule III is a category for drugs that have lesser potential for abuse than substances in Schedules I and II and have a currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States. The transition could potentially ease restrictions on research and alter the legal landscape for cannabis-related businesses and users.

Scientific Review and Recommendations

The FDA, along with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), has recommended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug. This recommendation is based on a scientific review that found cannabis to be lower risk than other tightly controlled substances. The review also discovered potential medical benefits for conditions like anorexia, pain, and nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy. The formal announcement of this recommendation is anticipated within months, subject to public comment and debate.

Support from Federal Health Officials

Federal health officials have recommended easing federal restrictions on cannabis after concluding it poses a lower public health risk than other controlled substances. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a comprehensive scientific review outlining this conclusion, proposing the reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III drug. The analysis conducted by the FDA showed that the rate of cannabis use disorder ranges from 10% to 20% in regular users, which is lower than that of tobacco, opiates, and alcohol.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

