Health

FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
FDA Accelerates Novartis’ PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program’s Opacity

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expedited the approval of Fabhalta, Novartis’ treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disorder that causes premature breakdown of red blood cells. The acceleration of the approval process was facilitated by the use of a material threat medical countermeasure (MCM) priority review voucher (PRV), a tool designed to incentivize pharmaceutical companies to develop treatments for severe conditions.

Behind the Accelerated Approval

The FDA’s usual approval process is notoriously lengthy, often spanning multiple years. However, the PRV program allows for a much faster review. In this case, the FDA revealed that Novartis used a PRV to expedite the approval of Fabhalta, which costs approximately $550,000 per year. This disclosure is significant because, when Fabhalta was approved in December, Novartis did not announce its use of a PRV.

Opacity of the PRV Program

The PRV program is shrouded in a certain degree of opacity. Vouchers like the one used by Novartis are often used quietly, and their transactions can occur without public knowledge. This lack of transparency has raised concerns about the workings of the PRV program and its potential implications for public health and the pharmaceutical industry.

Implications and Concerns

Advocates argue that the PRV program is a necessary tool to incentivize the development of treatments for serious conditions that may not have significant market demand. However, critics point out that the lack of transparency can lead to concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of the program. The recent revelation about Novartis’ use of a PRV for Fabhalta has brought these concerns to the forefront, sparking discussions about the need for increased transparency in the PRV program and its implications for the future of pharmaceutical innovation.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

