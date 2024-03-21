FCT NMA Tackles Doctor Kidnappings with Security Guidelines, Urges Collective Action

Following the alarming spate of kidnappings in Abuja, the Nigerian Medical Association's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter has taken a definitive stand to safeguard medical professionals with new security measures. The association's response comes in the wake of the abduction and subsequent release of Dr. Chammah McSampson, a renowned dental surgeon, highlighting a broader issue of escalating insecurity affecting healthcare providers.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Long-Term Strategies

In a proactive move, the FCT NMA has announced plans to formulate and disseminate guidelines aimed at bolstering the security of medical doctors in the region. This initiative seeks to establish a protocol for immediate action following any future kidnappings, including notifying security agencies and a proposed work stoppage by doctors 24 hours post-incident if no significant progress is observed. This decision underscores the gravity of the situation and the association's commitment to its members' safety.

Enhanced Security Consciousness Among Members

Advertisment

At a congress convened to address these concerns, the FCT NMA implored its members to adopt heightened security measures. Recommendations include avoiding late-night commutes and altering the storage of contacts in mobile devices to reduce the risk of targeted abductions. Furthermore, the association has advocated for the consideration of doctors' residential proximity to hospitals by the Federal Capital Territory Administration Hospital Management Board (FCTA HMB), aiming to mitigate security risks associated with long commutes.

Collaborative Efforts to Combat Insecurity

Recognizing the complexity of the security challenges, the NMA FCT is seeking to collaborate with various stakeholders, including professional bodies, security agencies, and the community at large. This collective approach aims to draw attention to the dire security situation in the FCT and explore viable solutions. Plans are underway for the NMA FCT to engage with the Director General of the Department of State Security and other key agencies, signaling a concerted effort to address and curb the menace of insecurity plaguing the capital.

The recent incidents of doctor kidnappings have not only shone a spotlight on the perilous conditions under which medical professionals operate but have also galvanized the NMA FCT into action. By implementing strategic measures and fostering collaboration, the association endeavors to create a safer environment for healthcare providers, ensuring their invaluable contributions to society continue unhindered.