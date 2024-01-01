FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, passionately advocated for exclusive breastfeeding and immunization among nursing mothers during a visit to Ayaura Comprehensive Primary Health Centre in Abaji. The visit was part of the celebration marking the birth of the first babies of the year, twins Muhammad and Ahamed Musa. Dr. Bunkure emphasized the integral role of maternal health in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and commended healthcare workers for their relentless dedication to healthcare delivery.

Advocacy for Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization

Dr. Bunkure, besides celebrating the birth of the first babies of the year, used the occasion to highlight the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and early training of children. She urged mothers to complete routine immunizations before their children reach the age of two, pointing out that this is crucial for the children’s health and development. The Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is working in collaboration with UNICEF to ensure all births in Nigeria are registered and to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Push for Improved Postnatal Care

In addition to emphasizing the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and immunization, Dr. Bunkure and Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment in the FCT, stressed the need for mothers to follow health workers’ advice on antenatal and postnatal care. The benefits of such care extend beyond the health of the infants, also contributing to the well-being of the mothers themselves. Dr. Fasawe specifically encouraged mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for the mutual benefit of both the infants and the mothers.

Education as a Solution to Out-of-School Children

The Ona Abaji, Dr. Adamu Yunusa, urged the government to focus on education for children in Abaji. He sees this focus as a solution to the prevalent issue of out-of-school children in the region. Meanwhile, statistics from the Federal Government show that only 29% of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed and just 42% are breastfed within the first hour of birth. These figures underscore the pressing need for improved nutrition-specific interventions to combat malnutrition effectively.