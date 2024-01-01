en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, passionately advocated for exclusive breastfeeding and immunization among nursing mothers during a visit to Ayaura Comprehensive Primary Health Centre in Abaji. The visit was part of the celebration marking the birth of the first babies of the year, twins Muhammad and Ahamed Musa. Dr. Bunkure emphasized the integral role of maternal health in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and commended healthcare workers for their relentless dedication to healthcare delivery.

Advocacy for Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization

Dr. Bunkure, besides celebrating the birth of the first babies of the year, used the occasion to highlight the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and early training of children. She urged mothers to complete routine immunizations before their children reach the age of two, pointing out that this is crucial for the children’s health and development. The Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is working in collaboration with UNICEF to ensure all births in Nigeria are registered and to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Push for Improved Postnatal Care

In addition to emphasizing the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and immunization, Dr. Bunkure and Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment in the FCT, stressed the need for mothers to follow health workers’ advice on antenatal and postnatal care. The benefits of such care extend beyond the health of the infants, also contributing to the well-being of the mothers themselves. Dr. Fasawe specifically encouraged mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for the mutual benefit of both the infants and the mothers.

Education as a Solution to Out-of-School Children

The Ona Abaji, Dr. Adamu Yunusa, urged the government to focus on education for children in Abaji. He sees this focus as a solution to the prevalent issue of out-of-school children in the region. Meanwhile, statistics from the Federal Government show that only 29% of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed and just 42% are breastfed within the first hour of birth. These figures underscore the pressing need for improved nutrition-specific interventions to combat malnutrition effectively.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach

By Salman Khan

South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31

By BNN Correspondents

Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters

By Olalekan Adigun

Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippin ...
@Health · 8 mins
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippin ...
heart comment 0
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life

By Rizwan Shah

New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year’s Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder

By Nimrah Khatoon

Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Sarah Ferguson’s Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings

By Rizwan Shah

Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
1 min
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
1 min
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
2 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
2 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
2 mins
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
3 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
3 mins
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
3 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
4 mins
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
27 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
39 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app