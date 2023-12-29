Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son’s Urgent Heart Surgery

In the bustling city of Lagos, a desperate plea for help echoes from the heart of a father, Isaac Abba. His one-year-old son, Gabriel, battles a ticking time bomb – a ventricular septal defect (VSD), colloquially known as a ‘hole in the heart.’ Gabriel’s life hangs in the balance, the pendulum swinging between the urgent need for a life-saving surgery and the staggering cost of N6.8 million (approximately $16,500 USD).

Gabriel’s journey began on November 12, 2022, with what seemed like the typical joy of a new birth. However, the joy soon turned to fear when a persistent fever and an unusually fast heartbeat led to a series of medical investigations at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. The diagnosis? A ventricular septal defect. This condition, which cannot heal on its own, requires immediate surgery to avoid further complications and potential fatal outcomes.

Time Is Money

Time, in Gabriel’s case, is more than the proverbial gold. Every passing day inches him closer to a 15 percent cost increase for the procedure. The clock is ticking, and the Abba family is racing against it, hoping to gather the necessary funds within the next two weeks.

In their quest for financial support, the Abba family has partnered with the Gifting Volunteer Network (GVN), a non-profit organization known for its philanthropic endeavors. GVN’s President, Mr. Belele David, confirmed Gabriel’s case as one among many the organization has supported through public donations. The family and GVN have provided account details for those who wish to contribute to Gabriel’s medical expenses and have called upon the public’s goodwill in this dire situation.