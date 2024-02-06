Father and Son Driven from Home by Creaking Noises Surpassing 100 Decibels

In the serene town of Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, a man and his young son have been driven from their home by an incessant, deafening cacophony. John Bundy, a father grappling with chronic pain stemming from gastric surgery, and his 11-year-old son have been compelled to abandon their council-owned house. The reason - an unrelenting noise that often surpasses 100 decibels, a sound level comparable to a roaring subway train.

A Home Turned Nightmare

The house, once a sanctuary for Bundy and his son, is now characterized by creaking noises and chilling drafts, courtesy of poorly fitted wooden cladding. Bundy describes the property as 'falling to bits,' with the feeling that it sways during stormy weather. The problem has escalated to such an extent that the father-son duo has been forced to seek refuge in a campervan to escape the distressing conditions of their home.

Loud Protests and Unanswered Prayers

John Bundy, a man already burdened by the chronic pain from his Nissen fundoplication surgery - a procedure intended to treat severe heartburn - has been documenting the house's unsettling sounds as proof of the unbearable living conditions. This predicament is a painful addition to Bundy's existing health concerns, including complications from surgical scarring. Despite multiple complaints about the poorly fitted cladding that vibrates in the wind, the council's minimal efforts to reinforce the cladding have failed to provide any substantial relief.

The Council's Response

While the local council has attempted to address the issues, their efforts have served as mere band-aids on a deep wound. Despite their assurance of continued liaison with Bundy to resolve the problems, the father and son remain displaced from their home, subjected to the harsh reality of living out of a campervan. The council's inability to provide a rapid and effective solution reflects a worrying lack of urgency and empathy for the distressing situation faced by one of their own community members.