Health

Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
In a harrowing case of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) complications, a 49-year-old male patient met a tragic end due to toxic megacolon (TM). Without a prior history of IBD, the patient’s sudden presentation of severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, fever, rapid weight loss, and acute abdominal pain sent shockwaves through the medical fraternity.

Uncovering the Diagnosis

Despite being admitted to the intensive care unit with profound hypokalemia and dangerously low blood pressure, the patient’s condition continued on a downward spiral. A thorough clinical assessment, comprising abdominal radiographs, sigmoidoscopy, and a CT scan, painted a grim picture. The diagnosis: septic shock secondary to acute severe colitis with a Lichtiger score of 11.

An Uphill Battle for Recovery

Treatment strategies, including antibacterial therapy, noradrenaline, and intravenous corticosteroid therapy, failed to turn the tide. The patient’s deteriorating condition necessitated an emergency total colectomy. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to unresolved septic shock post-surgery, underscoring the severity and potential fatality of TM cases.

Lessons from a Tragic Case

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prompt and precise diagnosis and the potential necessity for surgical intervention in TM cases. Furthermore, it shines a light on the heightened risk of infectious complications in patients with IBD, particularly those on immunosuppressive drugs or with a history of abdominal surgeries.

