Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient

Winifred Sharon Lamb, a 63-year-old resident of Wylam, breathed her last at home after being prematurely discharged from Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle. The cause of her hospital visit was intense pain in the right hip, and the subsequent lack of a critical mobility assessment led to a tragic turn of events. The inquest into her death has unveiled several alarming lacunae in her treatment process.

Lack of Mobility Assessment

Despite a previous diagnosis of osteoarthritis, coupled with a high pain score of nine out of 10, a crucial witnessed mobility assessment was omitted before discharging Sharon. Dr. Nicola Richards, the junior doctor who treated her, confessed to not observing her move independently. She further expressed uncertainty whether a healthcare assistant had assisted Sharon during her stay at the hospital.

Discrepancies in Recorded Pain Scores

Adding to the tragic narrative was Sharon's husband, David Lamb's account of her distress. He reported facing difficulties helping her into their car, owing to her inability to put weight on her hip and enduring significant pain. The inquest revealed discrepancies in the recording of pain scores, raising questions about the timeliness and accuracy of the observations made during her treatment.

Changes Implemented at RVI

In the wake of Sharon's untimely demise, the RVI has undertaken several changes, including increasing registered nurse staff per shift. Specialized nurses have also been introduced to cater to elderly patients in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department. These alterations mark the beginning of a positive shift in patient care.

The inquest into Sharon Lamb's death is ongoing, with the hope that it will further shed light on the circumstances surrounding her treatment, and prevent such tragic events from recurring.