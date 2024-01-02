en English
Health

Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic

Carlton ‘PeeWee’ Gautney Jr., a 59-year-old police dispatcher and motorcycle enthusiast from Opp, Alabama, met an untimely death on May 17, 2020. The culprit, according to his family, was a fatal overdose of insulin, delivered by a malfunctioning Medtronic insulin pump. This tragedy has given rise to a wrongful-death lawsuit against Medtronic, a leading medical device company.

Allegations Against Medtronic

Carla Wiggins, Gautney’s daughter, is spearheading the lawsuit against Medtronic. She alleges that the insulin pump that her father relied on was defective and unreasonably dangerous. Medtronic, however, denies that the pump caused Gautney’s death and is seeking summary judgment in the case.

Device Recall and Medtronic’s Delayed Response

The pump in question belonged to a batch of over 400,000 devices that were recalled starting in November 2019. The recall was due to a retainer ring problem that could result in over or under delivery of insulin. Despite numerous complaints, Medtronic faced delays in warning patients about the risks, according to government records.

Medical Device Clearance Controversy

KFF Health News has investigated medical device malfunctions and discovered that the majority of medical devices are cleared for sale by the FDA without safety or effectiveness tests. These devices are approved based on ‘substantial equivalence’ to existing products. The FDA’s premarket approval process for the MiniMed 670G insulin pump was more stringent, but subsequent recalls have raised questions about its safety.

Legal Battles And Accountability

Currently, Medtronic faces over 60 lawsuits from patients and their families for injuries or deaths related to insulin pump malfunctions. With the spotlight on the 510(k) clearance process for medical devices, some experts and lawmakers are voicing concerns. They argue for stronger measures to track device failures and hold manufacturers accountable, thus ensuring the safety and effectiveness of such life-critical devices.

0
Health Law United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

