Fashion

Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing

In a world where fashion and style often reign supreme, the health implications of our everyday clothing can often be overlooked. Abbey Clancy, a 38-year-old model, recently experienced an alarming episode of leg numbness. Initially fearing the onset of multiple sclerosis, she was relieved when her doctor attributed the symptoms to the constrictive nature of her skinny jeans, a staple in many wardrobes that could restrict blood flow, causing numbness in the legs.

Professional Attire and Health Risks

Professional attire, while often deemed necessary for maintaining a polished image, can also harbor health risks. A study conducted by the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Germany revealed that neckties, a staple in the professional world, can decrease blood flow to the brain by 7.5%, potentially exacerbating conditions like glaucoma. Moreover, 67% of men were found to wear shirts with collars too small, which can distort vision.

The Impact of Women’s Fashion

Women’s fashion, too, is not exempt from these health implications. Pencil skirts and high heels, though considered fashionable, may contribute to back and hip pain due to the restricted movement they impose and the increased pressure they place on the lower spine. These popular fashion choices can have significant, if often ignored, effects on the body.

Winter Clothing and Allergies

Even winter clothing designed for comfort and warmth can be problematic. Coats, scarves, and jumpers can exacerbate asthma by harboring dust mites. These items are washed less frequently, leading to an accumulation of dust mites that can trigger allergic reactions in those with asthma.

Everyday Accessories and Skin Problems

Additionally, everyday accessories like tight-fitting bras and bike helmets can lead to a type of acne caused by friction, known as mechanica acne. These items, particularly where straps press against the skin, can cause skin irritation and breakouts.

As we continue to navigate our personal styles and dress codes, it is crucial to be aware of the potential health implications of our clothing choices. As the saying goes, beauty is pain – but perhaps it’s time to question whether that’s a price we’re willing to pay.

Fashion Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

