en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced that its CEO, Dr. Markku Jalkanen, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation is slated for January 11, 2024, at 12pm PT in San Francisco and will be accessible online through the company’s website.

Immunotherapies for Cancer Treatment

Faron Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment. They have developed a unique approach known as CLEVER, aimed at reprogramming myeloid cells to activate immunity within both hematological and solid tumor microenvironments. This revolutionary strategy is an essential part of Faron’s commitment to combating cancer.

Bexmarilimab: A Potential Game Changer

The company’s lead product in development, bexmarilimab, is an anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody. Bexmarilimab is currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical trials and is being evaluated as a potential treatment for hematological cancers in combination with standard treatments, as well as a monotherapy for last-line solid cancers. Bexmarilimab is designed to target myeloid cell function to alleviate immunosuppression in cancerous conditions, potentially changing the landscape of cancer treatment.

Faron Pharmaceuticals’ Online Presence and Advisers

Faron Pharmaceuticals maintains a wealth of information on its website for those interested in its innovative work. The company is advised by Sisu Partners Oy on Nasdaq First North. Contact details for the certified advisers are provided on the website, offering a transparent channel of communication for investors and interested parties.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Couch to 5K: Your Gateway to Fitness this January

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Potential New Therapeutic Targets in Prostate Cancer

By BNN Correspondents

Darragh Fitzgerald: A Struggle with Health Challenges to Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Stemirna Therapeutics Grapples with Financial Challenge Amid Falling C ...
@Business · 2 mins
Stemirna Therapeutics Grapples with Financial Challenge Amid Falling C ...
heart comment 0
Decoding Deceit: The Predictive Power of Dark Traits

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Deceit: The Predictive Power of Dark Traits
GenWorks Health: A Year of Milestones and Innovations in Healthcare Technology

By Dil Bar Irshad

GenWorks Health: A Year of Milestones and Innovations in Healthcare Technology
Africa’s Battle with Cervical Cancer: Challenges and Hope

By Justice Nwafor

Africa's Battle with Cervical Cancer: Challenges and Hope
Nevada’s Senate Bill 232: A Lifeline for Postpartum Mothers

By Muhammad Jawad

Nevada's Senate Bill 232: A Lifeline for Postpartum Mothers
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
12 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
15 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
55 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
57 seconds
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
1 min
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
1 min
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
1 min
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
1 min
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app