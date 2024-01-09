en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness

Emerging from the shadows of a sector long plagued by safety concerns, the grim reality of farming is a stark one: those in agriculture bear the weight of a fatality likelihood 21 times higher than the average across all industries. Despite the relentless march of progress, the safety record in farming remains stubbornly stagnant, underscoring the hazardous nature of this vital occupation.

Farming: The Silent Danger

Farming, often romanticized as a serene and wholesome occupation, is in fact one of the most perilous professions. The Health and Safety Executive statistics reveal that farm workers aged 60 and over are significantly more susceptible to fatal injuries than their younger counterparts. This grim statistic is a stark reminder that the pastoral idyll is often marred by risk and danger.

The Lurking Hazards

The repetitive nature of farm tasks can breed complacency and a false sense of security, quietly rendering workers oblivious to the ever-present risks. Unpredictable livestock, ever-changing environments, and capricious weather conditions are just a handful of the lurking hazards on a farm. Age-related decline in physical abilities such as agility, strength, and sensory perception only serves to exacerbate these risks.

Adapting to Age and Environment

As farmers age, it becomes critical to adapt behaviors, plan and execute tasks with caution, and seek help when necessary. Regular breaks are not merely a luxury, but a necessity, especially when working alone. The farming community has witnessed heartrending tragedies, such as the death of a farmer attacked by a cow while tagging a calf – a bleak reminder of the importance of safety precautions.

In conclusion, it is incumbent upon farmers to remain acutely aware of their capabilities and limitations, not only for their own safety but also to protect their business, family, and the rural community at large. The call to action is clear: safety must be the priority in farming, today and every day.

0
Agriculture Health Safety
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
21 mins ago
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
South Dakota, a state often lauded for its sunflower production, is set to host a significant event for the industry. The National Sunflower Association’s 46th annual Sunflower Research Forum is due to kick off tomorrow, promising to be a hive of insights and innovation. Exploring Sunflower Studies The forum, a notable annual event, brings together
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
43 mins ago
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Reports Significant 2023 Milestones and Strategic Focus for 2024
43 mins ago
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Reports Significant 2023 Milestones and Strategic Focus for 2024
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
24 mins ago
Tilray Brands Inc. Diversifies into Beer Market: A Successful Strategic Shift
Neogen Corporation: Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operational Progress & Updated Outlook
28 mins ago
Neogen Corporation: Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operational Progress & Updated Outlook
Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo's Patent Claim on Potato Variety
37 mins ago
Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo's Patent Claim on Potato Variety
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Faces Mounting Pressure to Resign Amid Post Office Scandal
1 min
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Faces Mounting Pressure to Resign Amid Post Office Scandal
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
1 min
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
2 mins
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
2 mins
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
2 mins
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
3 mins
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
3 mins
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
4 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
4 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
5 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app