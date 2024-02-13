Faricimab Revolutionizes nAMD Treatment: Rapid Improvements and Market Growth

On February 13, 2024, Dr. Arshad M. Khanani unveiled the groundbreaking 1-year real-world findings of a new treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration conference. The study, named TRUCKEE, revealed the remarkable potential of faricimab, a novel therapy poised to revolutionize the lives of nAMD patients.

Revolutionary Faricimab Treatment: Rapid Improvements in All Anatomic Parameters

In the TRUCKEE study, faricimab demonstrated rapid improvement in all anatomic parameters, including central subfield thickness, presence of fluid, and pigment epithelial detachments. These advancements were observed in both treatment-experienced and treatment-naive patients.

The research revealed that faricimab's unique ability to inhibit VEGF-A and Ang-2 provides benefits over treatments that simply block VEGF. This dual inhibition could potentially lead to fewer injections and improved visual outcomes for patients living with nAMD.

Market Growth and Challenges: AMD Therapeutics in Singapore

As the demand for AMD therapeutics continues to rise, the market in Singapore is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.50%, reaching US$27 million by 2030. The aging population, advancements in diagnostic tools, and government initiatives supporting healthcare are the key drivers behind this growth.

However, challenges remain. High treatment costs and limited local research and development are obstacles that must be addressed to unlock the full potential of the AMD therapeutics market in Singapore.

Roche's Lucentis Leads the Market

In the current landscape of AMD therapeutics, Roche's Lucentis is the leading player in the Singaporean market, followed by Novartis. As faricimab emerges as a promising new treatment, the market dynamics are likely to shift, potentially leading to more effective and accessible therapies for nAMD patients.

In conclusion, faricimab's 1-year real-world findings provide hope for the future of nAMD treatment. As the market grows and challenges are addressed, the potential for improved visual outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients becomes increasingly tangible. The race is on to bring these innovative therapies to those who need them most.

