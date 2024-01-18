Infant Death Tragedy: Family to File Negligence Claim Against BCUHB

Nine-month-old Lucas Thomas Munslow's life was tragically cut short in May 2019 due to acute bacterial meningitis, following a misdiagnosis at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital. The initial diagnosis was viral tonsillitis, leading to Lucas being sent home. However, less than 24 hours later, the infant succumbed to the deadly bacterial infection. An inquest into Lucas' death concluded it was likely preventable, unveiling 'poor practice' among hospital staff, as pointed out by the senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, John Gittins.

Advertisment

Family Pursues Clinical Negligence Claim

In an attempt to seek accountability and improvements in the hospital's procedures, Lucas' parents, Nathan and Kimberley Munslow, are set to file a clinical negligence claim against Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB). The bereaved parents are working with Gamlins Solicitors to pursue the claim, a course of action fuelled by their deep pain from the loss of their son.

Health Board's Response

Advertisment

BCUHB's executive medical director, Dr. Nick Lyons, has extended sincere condolences to the Munslow family and acknowledged the coroner's findings. He assured that the health board has reviewed its diagnostic procedures and is actively seeking further improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Previous Negligence Case Against BCUHB

In a similar vein, BCUHB admitted to failings in the care of 73-year-old Margaret Anson, who died of sepsis at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd. The health board acknowledged 'clear breach of duty' in transferring her to Denbigh Community Hospital and poor communication with her family. Despite their admission and apology, Anson's daughter, Vanessa Jones, remains dissatisfied with the hospital's care for her mother and has refused to accept the apology. BCUHB has invited Mrs. Jones for a detailed discussion regarding her mother's care.