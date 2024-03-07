Family Demands Justice for Architect Rajib Ahmed's Death, Alleges Medical Negligence

On Thursday, at a media briefing in Dhaka's Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium, architect Sarawat Iqbal Tesha, the bereaved wife of Rajib Ahmed, a distinguished architect and a beloved figure in the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's 2003 batch, vocalized her grievance. She demanded justice for her husband's premature demise, pointing fingers at medical negligence by two renowned hospitals. Rajib, a principal architect at Roofliners Studio of Architecture, tragically passed away on February 14, at the age of 38, sparking a conversation about healthcare accountability.

Advertisment

Chronology of a Tragedy

Rajib's health ordeal began with a routine check-up on January 22, under the care of dermatologist Prof MU Kabir Chowdhury at Samorita Hospital. During this visit, Dr. Kabir prescribed Acitretin 10 mg capsules. However, after starting the daily intake of this medication, Rajib developed severe symptoms, including fever and abdominal pain, starting February 3. His conditions deteriorated rapidly, leading him to seek emergency care at Square Hospital when he couldn't consult Dr. Kabir again due to the doctor's absence. This sequence of events culminated in his untimely death, leaving a family in search of answers and accountability.

Familial Grief and Legal Recourse

Advertisment

The anguish felt by Rajib's family is palpable, as they navigate through their loss and the complex legal landscape seeking justice. Their situation mirrors that of another recent case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, involving a child's death due to alleged medical negligence. These incidents collectively highlight a disturbing trend of healthcare negligence in Bangladesh, urging an immediate evaluation of medical practices and legal protections for patients. The Directorate General of Health Services' involvement in forming committees to investigate such allegations underscores the gravity and frequency of these occurrences.

Legal Framework and Patient Rights

In Bangladesh, the battle against medical negligence is uphill, fraught with challenges in proving misconduct and securing accountability. The legal remedies available, as outlined in discussions on medical care standards, include criminal proceedings, code of conduct violations, and consumer protection laws. Awareness and understanding of these legal avenues are crucial for affected families. Moreover, the emphasis on the constitutional right to healthcare and the need for stringent enforcement of medical standards and ethics are pivotal in preventing future tragedies and fostering a culture of accountability within the healthcare sector.

The tragic demise of Rajib Ahmed opens up a broader dialogue on medical ethics, patient safety, and legal justice in Bangladesh. It serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of negligence and the imperative for systemic changes to safeguard patient health and rights. As the community mourns a life cut short, the pursuit of justice for Rajib and his family continues, hoping to pave the way for a safer, more accountable healthcare system.