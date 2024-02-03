Falmouth Embraces Urine Diversion in Bid to Improve Water Quality

As the Cape region grapples with deteriorating water quality, attributed largely to inadequate and failing wastewater treatment systems, alternative solutions are being explored. Urine Diversion (UD), a strategy that separates urine from other waste streams to reduce pollution and improve water quality, is emerging as a promising approach. Advocates Hilda Maingay and Earle Barnhart of Green Center Inc. believe UD could be an effective measure for addressing the water quality issues facing the region.

In a significant move, the town of Falmouth has allocated $80,000 towards a demonstration project for UD. Spearheaded by Masstech, the Urine-Diversion Pilot Project will collect urine from 75 or more homes to measure nitrogen removal, with the aim of obtaining state approval.

Nitrogen: A Key Player

The project's preliminary study revealed that urine contained 7,000 mg/L of nitrogen, marking it as a potential alternative to fossil fuel fertilizer. The high concentration of nitrogen in urine compared to the influent has raised concerns for the town's Wastewater Treatment Plant. However, it's important to note that UD systems can remove a much higher concentration of nitrogen at a fraction of the cost of traditional sewage systems.

The Falmouth pilot is projected to run for four years, and its success could see urine diversion added as an approved tool for nitrogen reduction. However, achieving this requires not just funding, but also support from the community and various committees.