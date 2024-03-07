Fallbrook's Jerica Sanford Named 2024 Honored Hero for Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Take Steps Event

Fallbrook resident Jerica Sanford, along with her son Grraison, finds solace and strength in community support as she continues to endure the life-altering effects of ulcerative colitis. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has recognized Sanford's resilience and advocacy by naming her the Take Steps 2024 Honored Hero, aiming to raise awareness and funds for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research and patient support. Scheduled for June 2 at NTC Park at Liberty Station, the event represents hope for countless individuals battling these chronic conditions.

Overcoming Challenges Together

Diagnosed with ulcerative colitis nearly a decade ago, Sanford's journey has been fraught with misdiagnoses, severe medication reactions, and life-threatening complications. Her story highlights the unpredictable and often harrowing path faced by those living with IBD. Despite these obstacles, Sanford's unwavering determination and the support of the IBD community have propelled her forward. The upcoming Take Steps walk is not just a fundraising event; it's a symbol of the collective perseverance and hope that fuels the fight against IBD.

Raising Awareness and Funds

With a personal fundraising goal and a mission to shed light on the realities of living with ulcerative colitis, Sanford is leveraging her role as Honored Hero to make a significant impact. Her efforts, supported by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, underscore the urgent need for research, better treatments, and ultimately, a cure for IBD. The foundation's commitment to matching donations up to $100,000 amplifies the potential of this year's Take Steps event to change lives.

Sanford's resilience is driven by a profound sense of purpose, found in her son Grraison and the broader IBD community. Her experiences, from near-fatal reactions to a medically induced coma, have not only tested her strength but also deepened her resolve to advocate for those battling IBD. As Sanford leads the Take Steps walk, she carries with her a message of hope, strength, and the possibility of a future free from the pain of inflammatory bowel disease.