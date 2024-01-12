Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls

Falls among senior citizens have emerged as a grave health concern globally, causing an estimated 684,000 deaths annually, predominantly among adults over 60, according to the World Health Organization. At the heart of this issue, a unique perspective on prevention has been brought forth by Professor Susan Brandis, an occupational therapy researcher at Bond University, who emphasizes the role of ‘fall-free fashion’ in mitigating these accidents.

Choosing the Right Footwear

Professor Brandis underlines the significance of appropriate clothing and footwear to counteract the balance loss that comes with aging. She specifically dissuades older women from wearing high heels, pointing out that numerous celebrities such as Helen Mirren and Judy Dench have switched to practical footwear like tennis shoes and ballet flats.

The Danger Lurking in Clothes

She also cautions against flared trousers, long skirts, and oversized handbags, which can inadvertently contribute to falls. Certain clothing designs may hamper seniors’ freedom of movement or make dressing up a challenge, thereby increasing the risk of falls. As a solution, Professor Brandis advises opting for clothes with front closures and steering clear of overly tight apparel.

The Role of Regular Exercise

Though the importance of wardrobe considerations is undeniable, Professor Brandis also emphasizes the crucial role of regular exercise in improving balance and muscle strength, which can significantly lower the likelihood of falls. She advocates for seniors to engage in activities like pickleball, join health and wellness centers, and participate in healthy lifestyle programs similar to those offered at Bond University.

Through her work as a teaching occupational therapist, Professor Brandis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging and reducing fall risks through mindful lifestyle and wardrobe choices. The emphasis on ‘fall-free fashion’ is an innovative approach to a global issue, offering unique insights and practical solutions to a problem that affects a significant portion of the world’s aging population.