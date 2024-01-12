en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls

Falls among senior citizens have emerged as a grave health concern globally, causing an estimated 684,000 deaths annually, predominantly among adults over 60, according to the World Health Organization. At the heart of this issue, a unique perspective on prevention has been brought forth by Professor Susan Brandis, an occupational therapy researcher at Bond University, who emphasizes the role of ‘fall-free fashion’ in mitigating these accidents.

Choosing the Right Footwear

Professor Brandis underlines the significance of appropriate clothing and footwear to counteract the balance loss that comes with aging. She specifically dissuades older women from wearing high heels, pointing out that numerous celebrities such as Helen Mirren and Judy Dench have switched to practical footwear like tennis shoes and ballet flats.

The Danger Lurking in Clothes

She also cautions against flared trousers, long skirts, and oversized handbags, which can inadvertently contribute to falls. Certain clothing designs may hamper seniors’ freedom of movement or make dressing up a challenge, thereby increasing the risk of falls. As a solution, Professor Brandis advises opting for clothes with front closures and steering clear of overly tight apparel.

The Role of Regular Exercise

Though the importance of wardrobe considerations is undeniable, Professor Brandis also emphasizes the crucial role of regular exercise in improving balance and muscle strength, which can significantly lower the likelihood of falls. She advocates for seniors to engage in activities like pickleball, join health and wellness centers, and participate in healthy lifestyle programs similar to those offered at Bond University.

Through her work as a teaching occupational therapist, Professor Brandis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging and reducing fall risks through mindful lifestyle and wardrobe choices. The emphasis on ‘fall-free fashion’ is an innovative approach to a global issue, offering unique insights and practical solutions to a problem that affects a significant portion of the world’s aging population.

0
Fashion Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
20 mins ago
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
In an unexpected twist that stunned Broadway-goers, Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour made a surprise cameo during a performance of ‘Gutenberg’ at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City. Echoing their roles from the iconic 2006 film ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ the pair’s appearance offered a delightful dose of nostalgia, earning uproarious applause
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
3 hours ago
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
4 hours ago
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
2 hours ago
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results
2 hours ago
Viral TikTok Detangling Brush Wins Over Skeptics with Effective Results
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
2 hours ago
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
1 min
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
2 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
5 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
6 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
7 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
8 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
9 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
9 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
10 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app