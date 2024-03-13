Faith-Based Approach Project Aims to Tackle Teenage Pregnancies in Malawi

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and Dan ChurchAid (DCA) Malawi Joint Country Programme have initiated a three-year Faith-Based Approach Project to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, focusing on addressing teenage pregnancies among girls in selected districts of Malawi.

Targeted Districts and Objectives

The project aims to target teenage girls in Machinga, Chikwawa, and Nsanje districts, aiming to not only support their educational attainment but also reduce delivery-related complications associated with teenage pregnancies. Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud, highlighted the rising complications from teenage pregnancies and expressed optimism that the project would bring about positive change.

Empowering Faith Leaders and Chiefs

Deputy Minister Daud emphasized the importance of empowering faith leaders and chiefs as custodians of the community to lead efforts in preventing teenage pregnancies and promoting education among girls. By engaging these key stakeholders, the project seeks to create a supportive environment for girls' education and well-being.

Addressing Gender-Based Violence

NCA/DCA Country Director, Stephen Jansen, and Royal Norwegian Embassy Ambassador to Malawi, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen, underscored the urgent need to address the growing cases of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies in Malawi. The project aligns with Malawi government's goals to reduce teenage pregnancy cases by half by 2030.

Support and Commitment from Stakeholders

The Malawi Council of Churches commended NCA/DCA for their instrumental project, emphasizing the commitment of faith leaders in eradicating the vice of teenage pregnancies. Reverend Alemekeze Chikondi Phiri assured stakeholders of the faith leaders' dedication to supporting the project's objectives.

Financial Allocation

The project has been allocated funds amounting to K1.5 Billion, indicating a significant investment in addressing the issue of teenage pregnancies and promoting the sexual reproductive health and rights of young girls in Malawi.