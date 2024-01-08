Facing the Surge: Addressing the Global Rise in Cancer Cases

In the halls of Utkal Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Bhubaneswar, health experts convened to address an alarming global health crisis – the relentless rise in cancer cases. The staggering figure stands at 1.93 crore new cancer cases reported worldwide annually. A chilling statistic, particularly for Asian countries which, as per experts, bear the brunt of nearly half these new cases.

The Indian Cancer Landscape

India contributes approximately 13 lakh new cancer cases each year, a number that’s been on an upward trajectory. The most common cancer types plaguing the country include oral, breast, stomach, colorectal, gynecological, and lung cancer. These are not just numbers but a reflection of the pain, struggle, and resilience of millions of individuals.

Facing the Causes

Experts attribute this surge in cancer cases to a multitude of factors – changes in lifestyle, dietary habits, tobacco consumption, obesity, and a significant drop in physical activity. These are lifestyle choices and habits that have been normalized over time, thus leading to a silent yet deadly increase in cancer incidence.

The Power of Awareness

Prevention and early detection of cancer, experts emphasize, are the two most potent weapons in this fight. The key to this lies in raising awareness among the general public and healthcare professionals. It is only through a comprehensive understanding of the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures can we hope to curb this rising menace.

The seminar also turned the spotlight on four eminent oncologists – Prof KB Das, Prof CR Nayak, Prof Lalatendu Sarangi, and Prof PK Das. These stalwarts were honored with the UCC Achiever Award 2024 for their significant contributions to cancer care. Their relentless efforts in the face of such adversity are a testament to the human spirit’s resilience.

The event was graced by notable figures such as Managing Director Dr. Pragyan Ranjan Gharai, Organising Chairman Dr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Dean Prof Prafulla Kumar Das, and Organising Secretary Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra. Their presence added gravitas to the proceedings, further highlighting the urgency of the issue at hand.