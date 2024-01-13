en English
Health

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry

In a striking shift of trends, the once coveted facial fillers are now being reconsidered by numerous celebrities, potentially leading to a downturn in their popularity. This unexpected volte-face comes amid a government-initiated consultation to assess the safety implications of these cosmetic enhancements.

Reconfiguring Cosmetic Trends

Facial fillers, designed to simulate the natural fat and bone that deplete as part of the aging process, have been a sought-after treatment among those who could afford them. However, a wave of celebrities are now rejecting these enhancements, sparking a potential reevaluation within the beauty and cosmetic industry.

Government Intervention

The government’s engagement in a consultation process underlines the growing concern about the potential risks and complications associated with facial fillers. This move has seemingly coincided with the changing attitudes of celebrities, further intensifying the scrutiny on these procedures.

Celebrity Influence and Industry Impact

Public figures like NSYNC’s member Joey Fatone, have been vocal about their previous cosmetic procedures, encouraging men to embrace such enhancements without shame. Fatone underwent procedures such as Airsculpt to remove fat from his chin and stomach and hair plugs to enhance his appearance. He has expressed his hope for men to be as open about their treatments as women are. The cosmetic surgery conjectures related to young celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Dove Cameron, Sofia Richie, and Miley Cyrus, as suggested by experts like Dr. Ramtin Kassir and Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, have further fueled the conversation around these procedures. The discourse also incorporates Kanye West’s social media commentary on Hailey Bieber’s alleged rhinoplasty.

All these developments signify a potential shift in the cosmetic industry’s landscape, with the popularity of facial fillers poised for a possible decline. It remains to be seen how these trends will unfold and what implications they will have on the future of cosmetic enhancements.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

