Face-to-Face Communication Superior to Texting in Mother-Adolescent Interactions, EEG Study Reveals

In an unprecedented exploration of mother-adolescent interaction dynamics, a study employing hyperscanning electroencephalogram (EEG) techniques has revealed a significant neural synchrony during both face-to-face and texting interactions. However, this synchrony was found to be stronger in face-to-face interactions, suggesting that while technology-based communication allows humans to synchronize from afar, direct, in-person communication remains a superior mode for interpersonal connection, particularly among adolescents.

Study Design and Participants

The study comprised 140 participants, grouped as 70 mother-adolescent pairs. Recruitment was performed through ads in community centers and social media platforms. Out of these dyads, 65 provided sufficient data for analysis, while 61 completed the necessary demographic questionnaires. The mothers, predominantly living with the adolescents' fathers, were the primary caregivers with an average age of 43.78 years. The adolescents averaged 12.28 years, with a near-equal gender split and a majority being firstborns. All were healthy and attended state-controlled schools.

Procedure and Data Collection

Conducting the research in adjacent rooms, dual EEG recordings were made during positive interactions between the mother and adolescent, either face-to-face or via WhatsAppWeb texting. The data was gathered with a 64-channel amplifier and processed using various analytical techniques: preprocessing, AutoReject for artifact removal, and Independent Component Analysis (ICA) for physiological artifact exclusion. The study crucially focused on the interbrain synchrony using the weighted phase lag index (wPLI), particularly in the beta rhythm, known for its importance in parent-child interactions. Pre-defined regions of interest (ROIs) in the brain formed the basis for the analysis, and connectivity was evaluated between these ROIs.

Additional Measures and Validation

In addition to the EEG data, each interaction was micro-coded for affective responses, and affect synchrony was measured. Behavioral coding was available for 60 dyads, and brain-behavior correlations were computed for those with complete data. To control for spurious findings, a validation analysis was also conducted comparing real dyad connectivity with surrogate data. The study stands as pioneering work in leveraging hyperscanning techniques to delve into interbrain connectivity during mother-adolescent interactions.

Implications of the Findings

The results indicated a significant neural synchrony during both face-to-face and texting interactions, with stronger connections in face-to-face communication. This suggests that despite the ubiquity and convenience of technology-based communication, face-to-face interactions remain the superior mode of communication for fostering interpersonal connection, particularly among adolescents. The implications of these findings are significant as they deepen our understanding of the neural underpinnings of human communication and could inform strategies to improve parent-child relationships and adolescent mental health.