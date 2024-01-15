Ezdehar Invests $10 Million in Egypt's Medical Tech Firm Yodawy

In a significant stride towards fortifying the digital health landscape in Egypt, Ezdehar, a direct investment fund management company, has procured a minority stake in Yodawy, an emerging medical technology firm. The strategic acquisition, worth $10 million, was executed through the Ezdehar 2 mid-cap fund, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting innovation and growth in the healthcare sector.

Yodawy: Redefining Healthcare with Innovation

Helmed by CEO Karim Khashaba, Yodawy is focused on curating an all-encompassing healthcare platform aimed at surmounting existing difficulties in the healthcare sector. In its endeavor to enhance patient access and experiences, the company collaborates with a multitude of insurance companies and healthcare service providers. Yodawy's expansive network features 35 health insurance and healthcare service companies, over 800 corporate clients, 20 hospitals, 30 clinics, and a staggering 3,000 pharmacies across Egypt. This vast outreach facilitates the expedient delivery of medical prescriptions for both chronic and non-chronic conditions. Since its inception, Yodawy has successfully distributed over 6 million prescriptions, marking a striking achievement in its journey.

A Boost for Yodawy's Expansion

The financial injection from Ezdehar's investment is set to catalyze Yodawy's expansion plans. These encompass broadening its customer base, enhancing its technology for prescription fulfillment, and creating additional value in the healthcare services market. The investment is poised to not only upscale Yodawy's operations but also contribute to the overall digital health evolution in Egypt.

Ezdehar and its Diversified Investment Base

Amir El-Sharqy, General Manager of Ezdehar, lauded Yodawy for its innovative approach in bridging the gap in prescription and delivery services, thereby establishing a successful model that benefits both patients and healthcare providers. Ezdehar's investment base is a diverse blend comprising international institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, BAE Group, Netherlands Development Bank, International Finance Corporation, Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund, and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries. This is in addition to Egyptian banks and other investment entities, pointing towards Ezdehar's wide-ranging influence and commitment to fostering growth in various sectors.