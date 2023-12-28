en English
Health

Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 am EST
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?

In the twilight of life, one’s vision often dims, necessitating reading glasses. Yet, some vision changes extend beyond the normal aging process, potentially leading to permanent vision loss if left unattended. These are the words of Dr. Carl Danzig, a board-certified ophthalmologist and Director of Vitreo-Retinal Services at the Rand Eye Institute in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Not All Vision Changes are Due to Aging

Danzig cautions against dismissing vision changes as a normal part of growing older and underscores the importance of medical evaluation. Early detection and treatment can help stave off serious conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD)—the primary culprit behind irreversible vision loss in those over 60.

Symptoms That Warrant Attention

Sudden blurred vision, blind spots, difficulty distinguishing colors or straight lines, double vision, loss of contrast sensitivity, flashes and floaters, transient vision loss, tunnel vision, hazy vision, glare or halos around lights, and persistent tired eyes indicative of dry eye syndrome, demand attention. Regular eye examinations are vital as they can detect eye problems early and also prove instrumental in identifying systemic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

The Importance of Comprehensive Eye Exams

Dr. Thomas Patrianakos, a fellow board-certified ophthalmologist, echoes Danzig’s sentiments. He emphasizes the importance of comprehensive eye exams for early identification and intervention of potential eye issues.

A case in point is diabetic retinopathy—a diabetes complication that can severely damage vision and even lead to blindness if left untreated. This condition typically presents no symptoms in its early stages, allowing it to advance enough to affect vision. In some instances, it can progress without warning signs. Therefore, regular eye exams are crucial for diabetic patients.

For those with diabetic retinopathy affecting vision, treatments such as intravitreal injections may be recommended. Keeping blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol under control is essential to avoid diabetic retinopathy. It’s a reminder that vision health is not just about the eyes—it’s intricately linked with overall health.

Health United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

